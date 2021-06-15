Live Game 2 Updates: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The second game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals between the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning will start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday inside Amalie Arena.

The Lightning are hoping to even the series after losing the opening game on Sunday.

THE FIRST PERIOD: 1-1

6:30 – the Islanders capitalize on the power play opportunity and they tie the game

1-1

6:50 – Point is shoved from behind and he flies into the Islanders goaltender, Semyon Varlamov, but he is penalized for goaltender interference

11:02 – Brayden Point scores the first goal of the game, it is his 10th goal of this postseason

1-0 Tampa Bay Lightning

15:44 – the Tampa Bay Lightning have the first power play of the game and it starts as a four on three but the New York Islanders keep them off of the scoreboard