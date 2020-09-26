LIVE BLOG: Lightning look to add to their 2-1 series lead in Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate a win over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without captain Steven Stamkos on Friday night when they look to increase their series lead against the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final.

SECOND PERIOD:

2ND PERIOD STATS:



Shots: 23-17 TB

Blocked Shots: 13-11 TB

Hits: 48-40 TB

Faceoffs Won: 30-18 DAL

PP Opportunities: 2 for 3 TB | 0 for 1 DAL



3-3 after two periods#GoBolts #TBLvsDAL #StanleyCup — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

1:06 | Yannie Gourde scores on the power play to tie the game at three.

YANNI – he is relentless and he puts the puck in the net to tie this game at three – it is *another* PP for the #Lightning tonight❕ — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

2:26 | The Lightning have their third power play of the game. They scored on their second power play.

slashing on the Stars — HOW DARE YOU !?! — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

8:50 | The Stars have the lead and, now, they have their first power play of the game.

Cernak is sitting in the box for holding … — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

11:34 | The Stars break the tie. They lead Game 4 by a score of 3-2.

I had a bad feeling as soon as Cernak charged past the blue line …



3-2 DALLAS STARS — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

17:58 | Point scores his second goal of the game to tie it at two.

the #Lightning capitalize on their second PP – POINT WITH HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE GAME – he bats the puck out of the air and into the net



I told you he is unreal.



2-2 in the 2nd period — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

18:22 | The Lightning get their second power play of the game on a tripping call.

FIRST PERIOD:

1ST PERIOD STATS:



Shots: 8-3 TB

Blocked Shots: 8-5 DAL

Hits: 30-19 TB

Faceoffs Won: 13-9 DAL

PP Opportunities: 0 for 1 TB | 0 for 0 DAL — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

:33 | Brayden Point closes the gap by scoring a goal on a breakaway.

and Point makes a point less than 60 seconds later … WOW … he is unreal



2-1 DALLAS STARS — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

1:32 | The Stars score to make it a 2-0 game.

the Stars add another goal with 1:32 remaining in the 1st period … 1 VS 1 Pavelski VS Vasilevskiy … I was not expecting this type of start for the Lightning #TBLvsDAL — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

6:08 | The Tampa Bay Lightning have the first power play of the game.

12:43 | The Dallas Stars score the first goal of the game on their first shot of the game.

RATS !! The Stars are on the board first in this game … they scored on a rebound after I was admiring the Lightning for pushing the Stars around as they were attempting to get a shot on goal … AHH



1-0 DALLAS STARS — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

I have already seen a handful of HUGE hits in the first 60 seconds … these teams play physical — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

I AM FEELING GAME 4 – we are in it !!#GoBolts #TBLvsDAL #StanleyCup — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 26, 2020

PREGAME:

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 5-2.

The Stars are 15-12-2 against non-conference opponents. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

The Lightning are 15-9-3 against non-conference opponents. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 29 points. Joel Kiviranta has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 52 assists. Victor Hedman has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: None listed.

