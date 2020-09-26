LIVE BLOG: Lightning look to add to their 2-1 series lead in Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without captain Steven Stamkos on Friday night when they look to increase their series lead against the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final.
SECOND PERIOD:
1:06 | Yannie Gourde scores on the power play to tie the game at three.
2:26 | The Lightning have their third power play of the game. They scored on their second power play.
8:50 | The Stars have the lead and, now, they have their first power play of the game.
11:34 | The Stars break the tie. They lead Game 4 by a score of 3-2.
17:58 | Point scores his second goal of the game to tie it at two.
18:22 | The Lightning get their second power play of the game on a tripping call.
FIRST PERIOD:
:33 | Brayden Point closes the gap by scoring a goal on a breakaway.
1:32 | The Stars score to make it a 2-0 game.
6:08 | The Tampa Bay Lightning have the first power play of the game.
12:43 | The Dallas Stars score the first goal of the game on their first shot of the game.
PREGAME:
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 5-2.
The Stars are 15-12-2 against non-conference opponents. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.
The Lightning are 15-9-3 against non-conference opponents. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 29 points. Joel Kiviranta has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 52 assists. Victor Hedman has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
Lightning: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.
INJURIES: Stars: Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).
Lightning: None listed.
