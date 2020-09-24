LIVE BLOG: Lightning captain Steven Stamkos returns to ice for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – SEPTEMBER 23: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates in warm-ups prior to Game Three of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on September 23, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, Canada (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos is back on the ice Wednesday night ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Stamkos was warming up before Tampa Bay’s game against the Dallas Stars in Edmonton. The series is currently tied 1-1.

FIRST PERIOD:

14:27 | Nikita Kucherov gives the Lightning a 1-0 lead on a breakaway.

17:38 | Stamkos is on the ice for the first time in this game.

20:00 | Victor Hedman is skating alongside Jan Rutta tonight.

Pre-game breakdown from Associated Press:

The Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning are in a 1-1 series tie in the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 3-2.

The Stars are 15-12-2 against non-conference opponents. Dallas has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

The Lightning are 15-9-3 in non-conference play. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 assists and has 50 points this season. Joel Kiviranta has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nikita Kucherov has 85 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 52 assists for the Lightning. Ondrej Palat has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

