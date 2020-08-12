Live Blog: Lightning win in fifth overtime

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TORONTO, Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets are meeting in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season.

You may recall the Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in four games last year so the word “revenge” is being tossed around in reference to this playoff matchup.

FIRST PERIOD: 1-1

The Blue Jackets scored the first goal of the game on a power play.

The Lightning scored the next goal to tie the game. Nikita Kucherov took a shot on goal and the puck deflected off of Brayden Point’s leg. Point was credited with that goal.

SECOND PERIOD: 2-1 Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets forward, Oliver Bjorkstrand, scored an insane goal from an insane angle in the final minute of the second period.

THIRD PERIOD: 2-2

Yanni Gourde tied the game at two for the Tampa Bay Lightning 23 seconds into the third period.

FIRST OVERTIME:

The Lightning had 12 shots on goal this period surpassing 50 shots with the Blue Jackets having just eight.

And Game 1 will go to overtime…#TBLvsCBJ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 11, 2020

DOUBLE OVERTIME:

The Blue Jackets led in terms of shots this period with 10 while the Lightning only had six.

Ok can we interest you in DOUBLE overtime? — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 11, 2020

TRIPLE OVERTIME:

The Lightning had 14 more shots surpassing 70 in the game with Blue Jackets having eight shots.

*another deep breath*



Our third OT period is happening! #TBLvsCBJ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 11, 2020

FOURTH OVERTIME:

The Tampa Bay Lightning have now established a franchise record for longest playoff game, surpassing the previous mark of 111:12 set during Game 5 of the 2003 Conference Semifinals. It is the fifth-longest game in NHL history.

*an even deeper breath*



The fourth overtime has begun! #TBLvsCBJ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 12, 2020

The Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo has surpassed the highest single-game total since 1955-56 when shots on goal were officially tracked.

The Lightning after seven periods have 87 shots on goal which is most in Lightning history while the Blue Jackets have 60 shots.

FIFTH OVERTIME:

As the fifth overtime is underway, the Lightning and the Blue Jackets have combined for 147 shots to establish the highest combined single-game total by two teams since shots on goal were officially tracked in 1955-56.

is the word we are supposed to use “quintuple” ?



either way our fifth OT period has begun!! — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 12, 2020

The game is now in its sixth hour of play.

Make sure to stretch – we're 7 periods in! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/JaxKY6s9zY — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) August 12, 2020

The NHL has announced the playoff opener between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed on Tuesday night as the Lightning and Blue Jackets began a fifth overtime.

The NHL announced they would not keep Boston and Carolina waiting around any longer “due to the length of the Lightning-Blue Jackets game.”

When the game reached the 48-second mark of the fifth overtime, it became the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

The Lightning have won after nearly a seven hour game thanks to Brayden Point’s second goal of the game.

BRAYDEN *EXPLETIVE* POINT pic.twitter.com/mGujkyqc4g — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 12, 2020

WHEW @TBLightning



What a way to start this series.#GoBolts win it 3-2 in 5 OVERTIMES. Brayden Point with your game-winner. — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) August 12, 2020

#Bolts Brayden Point on scoring that game-winning goal in the 5th OT: “It is up there. It has got to be the biggest I would say. Just finally one goes in. I think that that is the emotion but it is only one game and there is a lot of the series left to be played” — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) August 12, 2020

#Bolts Victor Hedman on how he felt physically: “I was a little nervous when it happened last game but, at the end of the day, it is playoffs & it is going to take a lot for someone to sit out…it actually felt pretty good & I am super excited & super excited for the next one” — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) August 12, 2020

