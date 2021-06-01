Lightning’s Vasilevskiy is finalist for NHL’s Vezina Trophy again

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save against the Boston Bruins during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is a finalist for the NHL’s Vezina Trophy, which is given annually to the league’s top goalie.

This is Vasilevskiy’s fourth consecutive nomination, having won the award in the 2018-19 season.
This season, Vasilevskiy led the NHL in victories with 31 in 42 starts.

The nomination also puts Vasilevskiy in rare territory, matching New Jersey’s Martin Brodeur, who was a finalist for the fourth straight time back in 2008.

The other two finalists this year are Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights and Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche.

