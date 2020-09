Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, top left, celebrates his goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Steven Stamkos won’t play for the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars.

Coach Jon Cooper said his injured captain has not been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Stamkos played less than three minutes Wednesday night in his first NHL game since February and scored on his only shot to help Tampa Bay win and take a 2-1 series lead.

Stamkos had core muscle surgery in early March and aggravated the injury over the summer.