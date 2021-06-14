Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev autographs fan’s jersey following semi-finals loss

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay Lightning fan received the gift of a lifetime following a tough loss in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Semifinals.

Todd Shear flew with his son Eric from New York to root on the Bolts when Eric spotted his favorite player Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev leaving Amalie Arena.

Eric held up his jersey and Sergachev pulled over. Eric had originally hoped just to take a photo with his favorite player, but Sergachev went the extra mile to sign his jersey with his own marker.

“You just cannot make it up, one of his favorite players stopping… And after losing a semi-finals game, class act”

The video has been viewed 420,000 times so far on TikTok.

