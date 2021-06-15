Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev autographs fan’s jersey following semi-finals loss in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay Lightning fan received the gift of a lifetime following a tough loss in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Semifinals.

Todd Shear flew with his son Eric from New York to root on the Bolts when Eric spotted his favorite player Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev leaving Amalie Arena.

Eric held up his jersey and Sergachev pulled over. Eric had originally hoped just to take a photo with his favorite player, but Sergachev went the extra mile to sign his jersey with his own marker.

“I held up my jersey and I thought we were going to get a wave maybe or he was upset that they lost,” said Eric Shear. “It meant the world to me. He didn’t have to do that by any means. That alone just shows how much of a class act he is.”

Todd posted the video on Tik Tok and it quickly went viral.

“To watch that, of course I got a little tear in my eye,” said Todd. “We just expected him to slow down, wave and then zoom off, and when he stopped and pulled over and got out I think Eric was like shocked.”

Eric said Sergachev now has a fan for life.

“He definitely has me as his number one fan, there’s no questions about it. He’s an unbelievable person,” he said.