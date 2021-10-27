Lightning’s Kucherov out 8-10 weeks after undergoing surgery

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(AP) – Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is expected to be out 8-10 weeks after undergoing an unspecified surgery for an unspecified lower-body injury.

Kucherov was injured on Oct. 16 in Tampa Bay’s third game of the season. He doubled over in pain after an innocent-looking collision in the third period of the Lightning’s game at Washington.

Coach Jon Cooper said two days later that Kucherov would be out for a while. The team put Kucherov on long-term injured reserve not long after.

Kucherov was Tampa Bay’s leading scorer on each of the past two Stanley Cup runs. He missed the entire regular season last year recovering from hip surgery.