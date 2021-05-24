Lightning’s Kucherov and Sergachev on ice for Monday morning skate after Game 4 injuries

Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning stepped onto the ice Monday morning and, simultaneously, Lightning fans breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Forward Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev could be seen skating with their team. The two players did not finish Game 4 at home on Saturday after suffering injuries in the third period.

Before he was injured, Kucherov recorded a goal and three assists in the Lightning’s 6-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

If the Lightning defeat the Panthers in Game 5 on Monday evening, they will advance to the second round of the playoffs where they will face either the Caroline Hurricanes or the Nashville Predators.

