Lightning would like to win cup for captain Steven Stamkos

EDMONTON, Alberta (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of winning their second Stanley Cup in franchise history but, unfortunately, the team will have to do it without their captain.

Head coach Jon Cooper announced on Sunday that Steven Stamkos is out for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final

Stamkos skated in a game for the first time since February in the third game of the Stanley Cup Final.

Although he only skated in five shifts, Stamkos scored and provided his team with a surge of emotion.

Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk in his first year with the Lightning said the entire team would like to win the cup for their captain.

“He has been leading by example off the ice with how hard he has been fighting to get back into the lineup,” said Shattenkirk, “And I think the way he was rewarded the other night was pretty gratifying for him and for everyone so he has been such a positive influence on us and making sure that he is not trying to take anything away from what is going on in the locker room but, at the same time, he has the right words to say at the right time. He knows how to pick individuals up and grab them and say the right things and we certainly know that he is a huge part of this team so he has done a lot for us to get here and we feel like a person, who has been in this organization for so long, and, if we can get one for him tonight, it would obviously mean a lot to him as well.”

