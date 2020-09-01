Lightning win in double OT, advance to conference finals

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his winning goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates Ondrej Palat (18), Patrick Maroon (14) and Alex Killorn (17) during the second overtime period of NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning earned their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Boston Bruins, 3-2 in double overtime.

“We made it tough for them. I was very happy especially with the defensive effort that we put forth in the series,” said lightning Defenseman, Victor Hedman.

In the third period, the Bolts were up 2-1 and with less than three minutes left in regulation, the Bruins would tie to score at 2-2, sending the game into overtime.

In the second overtime, Victor Hedman made the game-winning goal to secure the win.

“There was a lot of adversity. I am just really proud of everyone just picking each other up and getting through the ups and downs of the game,” said Lightning Defenseman, Ryan McDonagh.

The Lightning now wait for the winner between the Philadelphia Flyers and NY Islanders series to see who they will face in the Eastern Conference finals.

LATEST STORIES: