Lightning win home opener, Stamkos leads way with 3 points

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with center Brayden Point (21) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with 5-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Lightning captain, who played just one game in the playoffs, has points in 17 consecutive games — including 14 goals.

Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Mathieu Joseph also scored to help Tampa Bay win its seventh consecutive season opener.

Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn each finished with two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 23 saves. Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots.