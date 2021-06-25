Lightning win Stanley Cup semifinal, touch Prince of Wales trophy again

Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning pose for a photo with the Prince of Wales trophy after defeating the New York Islanders during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are going back to the Stanley Cup Finals!

The team followed a tradition of sorts by touching the Prince of Wales trophy for the second consecutive year.

Most teams don’t touch the trophies awarded after winning their respective conference finals due to the superstition that the Stanley Cup is the most desired trophy.

Steven Stamkos avoided touching the Prince of Wales Trophy in 2015 when the Lightning won the Eastern Conference final, but they didn’t win the cup losing to the Chicago Blackhawks.

In case you are wondering the Montreal Canadians did not touch the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl which is normally awarded to the Western Conference playoff champions but was not this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and division alignment changes.