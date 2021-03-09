Lightning will raise championship banner again when fans return Saturday

Tampa Bay Lightning players look on as their 2019-2020 Stanley Cup Champions banner is revealed before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will again raise the 2020 Stanley Cup Championship banner to the rafters when fans return to Amalie Arena on Saturday.

The banner was originally unveiled Jan. 13 when the Bolts opened the season at home vs. the Blackhawks. No fans were in attendance for the game, so the banner was not raised completely.

The banner will be completely raised to the rafters when the Bolts face off against the Nashville Predators Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports Network.

A maximum of 3,800 fans will be allowed in the arena.

The 2020 championship banner will be joining the one from the team’s first championship in 2004.