Lightning will not reschedule post-parade party following cancellation, city spokesperson says

TAMPA (WFLA) -Tampa Bay Lightning fans will not get to celebrate with the team following severe weather.
A spokesperson for the City of Tampa tells News Channel 8 that the rained-out post-parade celebration at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park will not be rescheduled.
“It was an amazing celebration – joyous, unscripted, spontaneous, and a thrill for tens of thousands of fans, some of whom happened to get happily soaked. The Lightning brought the thunder again, and it was a blast people will never forget. No plans to reschedule at this time.”
Festivities for the Tampa Bay Lightning came to halt early due to severe weather.