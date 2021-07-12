Lightning will not reschedule post-parade party following cancellation, city spokesperson says

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup champions’ championship celebration after their boat parade, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA (WFLA) -Tampa Bay Lightning fans will not get to celebrate with the team following severe weather.

A spokesperson for the City of Tampa tells News Channel 8 that the rained-out post-parade celebration at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park will not be rescheduled.

“It was an amazing celebration – joyous, unscripted, spontaneous, and a thrill for tens of thousands of fans, some of whom happened to get happily soaked. The Lightning brought the thunder again, and it was a blast people will never forget. No plans to reschedule at this time.”

Festivities for the Tampa Bay Lightning came to halt early due to severe weather.