Lightning watch parties allow full capacity, home game attendance increases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When your team is playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, every game counts, and that includes the away games.

Amalie Arena is now open to full capacity for Bolts fans as they cheer on the Lightning at watch parties when the team is on the road.

The tickets sell for $10 apiece with a portion of the proceeds going to the Lightning Foundation. The fans love it because they can watch the game in their favorite place, Amalie Arena.

When the team returns to Tampa for game three against the Carolina Hurricanes, the arena will expand capacity to 13,5000 allowed inside, according to the team.

The NHL determines capacity during the playoffs by testing the air quality within each arena in the league, according to the Lightning.

Amalie Arena has received high marks as the facility and the team have slowly been “testing the waters” during the pandemic, making sure all rules and regulations are followed.

“We hope to open home games even further for the next round if we are so fortunate,” a Lightning spokesperson told 8 On Your Side.