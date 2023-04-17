Tampa Bay Lightning (46-30-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -158, Lightning +135; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Maple Leafs went 2-1 against the Lightning in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Dec. 3, the Lightning won 4-3 in overtime. Brayden Point led the Lightning with two goals.

Toronto is 15-7-4 against the Atlantic Division and 50-21-11 overall. The Maple Leafs have a 22-6-5 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Tampa Bay is 46-30-6 overall with a 12-13-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have given up 252 goals while scoring 280 for a +28 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has scored 30 goals with 69 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 33 goals and 51 assists for the Lightning. Point has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.6 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Ilya Samsonov: day to day (undisclosed), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (upper body), Matt Murray: day to day (head), Mark Giordano: day to day (undisclosed), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine), Sam Lafferty: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: Tanner Jeannot: day to day (lower body).