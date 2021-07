Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard (58) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Savard is no longer the only veteran on the Tampa Bay Lightning without a Stanley Cup championship.

The grizzled defenseman had never advanced past the second round in his first nine NHL seasons.

He joined in the celebration Wednesday night after the Lightning won its second consecutive championship with a 1-0 win over Montreal in Game 5.

Savard was the second player to hoist the Cup after Steven Stamkos passed it to Victor Hedman on the ice.