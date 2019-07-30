Lightning trade Ryan Callahan to Senators in exchange for Condon

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Ryan Callahan (24) before an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One day after extending the contract of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Tampa Bay Lightning acquired a backup net-minder from the Ottawa Senators.

The Lightning received goaltender Mike Condon and a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 in exchange for the contract of forward Ryan Callahan and the Lightning’s fifth-round draft selection in 2020.

Condon has seen a good bit of NHL action during the past four seasons playing 129 games combined for the Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Montreal Canadiens. In the 2015-16 season, Condon played in 55 games for the Canadiens winning 21 of them.

The trade may seem strange given the announcement earlier this year that Callahan’s NHL playing days are all but over.

Lightning general manager Julien Brisebois explained the Callahan move and how it impacts the club’s tight salary cap standing heading into the 2019-20 season to the team’s website on Tuesday.

“It’s always better to have cap space than long term exemption,” Briesebois said. “Whatever the number is at the start of the season, that’s what you have to play with for the entire year.”

Brisebois listed player performance bonuses as another reason to free the club of Callahan’s salary. He would prefer to meet all the player incentives when they are due as opposed to carrying those payments over to the following year.