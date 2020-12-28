Lightning trade Braydon Coburn, Cedric Pacquette to Senators

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two members of the 2020 Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning team were traded away on Sunday.

The Lightning traded defenseman Braydon Coburn and forward Cedric Paquette to the Ottawa Senators. The Bolts also traded their second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

In exchange, Tampa Bay gets the rights to forward Marian Gaborik and goalie Anders Nilsson. Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois said in a statement both Gaborik and Nilsson will be placed on long-term injury reserve and will not play in the upcoming season.

After the Lightning’s Stanley Cup win, BriseBois had said the team would have to get creative with its spending to abide by the flat salary cap this year due to the pandemic.

“Even though I would like to bring this whole group back together again – that would be my preference – the reality is I cannot do that,” he said. “The cap does not allow that to happen.”