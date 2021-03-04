Lightning to welcome limited number of fans back to Amalie Arena next week

Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrate the team’s goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. It is the first game this season the Lightning are allowing a limited audience in to Amalie Arena. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amalie Arena will welcome fans back to Lightning games in a limited capacity of 3,800 next week, officials said.

Fans will be in stands March 13 when the Lightning hosts the Nashville Predators. Information about Toronto Raptors’ games will be released at a later date, officials said.

Last October, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida arenas and stadiums could hold games at full capacity. Amalie Arena took a phased approach for reopening, allowing only a limited number of family and friends inside the building for games.

The arena will welcome a maximum of 3,800 fans for games starting on March 13. Amalie Arena’s maximum capacity is 20,500.

Fans must wear masks when not eating or drinking. Concession and retail stands will be cashless and contactless. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the arena and signs will encourage social distancing.

A full list of safety guidelines is available on Amalie’s website.

The Lightning has 18 more home games left in the regular season. The last one is scheduled for May 7 against the Dallas Stars.