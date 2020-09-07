Lightning to take on the Islanders in Eastern Conference finals Monday night

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save against the Boston Bruins during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON (AP) – The New York Islanders have little time to celebrate their Game 7 win over Philadelphia in preparing to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference finals, which open on Monday.

The Isles are making their first conference final series appearance in 27 years, and spent Sunday packing up in Toronto and boarding a flight to Edmonton, Alberta, a day after a 4-0 win over the Flyers.

The Lightning have the edge having arrived in Edmonton on Saturday, and having a week off to rest since eliminating Boston in Game 5 of their second-round series.

