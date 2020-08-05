Lightning to take on Bruins in second round-robin game on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens during an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TORONTO(WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman summarized the start of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs perfectly following the first round-robin game against the Washington Capitals on Monday.

“It was a good first step and we look forward to the next game,” Hedman said.

The Lightning flashed elements of their brilliance in that game but they definitely lost their momentum in the second period allowing the Capitals to score two goals to tie the game.

“I thought we pushed for 35 minutes and, then, in the second period there, we kind of lost our cool, lost momentum,” said Pat Maroon, a forward on the team. “They came back at us with that five minute push and I thought we responded well. That is the kind of team we need to be, to have that mentality to push back, don’t let them run around and have that mentality.”

Hedman added he was impressed with the character of his team as the Lightning, despite losing that momentum, battled through the remainder of the game and snagged the win in a shootout.

“We have a lot of great leaders on this team who motivate the guys in the room and on the ice so we have to keep improving and keep doing that,” said Hedman. “I like our chances.”

Hedman verbalized what you would assume the rest of the team is thinking and feeling ahead of the second round robin game against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday afternoon. That game begins at 4 p.m.

“We look forward to the next game,” Hedman said.

