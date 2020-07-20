Lightning to play in Blue vs White scrimmage

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will participate in a slightly more formal scrimmage on Monday afternoon inside Amalie Arena. The team, which is slowly building its skills and its stamina ahead of three round robin games in Toronto, will be divided into two smaller teams.

Steven Stamkos could skate in this game. The Lightning captain had been skating with a trainer in between sessions at the beginning of training camp but, on Friday, he joined his teammates to work on the power play.

Stamkos sustained a lower body injury in the Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play Plan. He is not expected to miss any of the round robin games.

The first game between the Lightning and the Washington Capitals is on Aug. 3.

