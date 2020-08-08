Lightning to play for No. 1 seed in East Saturday on NBC

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Lightning have shown no sign of rust during the league’s restart.

After two wins over the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins, the Lightning are now 2-0-0 in the Round-Robin phase and will have a massive game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

The winner of that game will be the No. 1 seed in the East while the loser will be second.

The coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning ruled out Stamkos for his team’s final round-robin game while Philadelphia won’t have top-line right winger Jakub Voracek, so neither team is at full strength.

“Injuries are unpredictable,” Cooper said of Stamkos. “As of right now, he’s out indefinitely until he’s not. And I’ll be the person to let you know when that is. But you should know that he’s working his tail off and he’s eager to come back.”

The Lightning will again turn to Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy as their starting goaltender. Carter Hart starts for Philadelphia, which is also 2-0-0 in round-robin play and will have rookie Joel Farabee on the first line in place of Voracek.

Cooper said the Lightning have been focusing on peaking for Game 1 of their first best-of-seven series, which will be next week.

Tampa Bay-Philadelphia will decide which team faces Montreal after the Canadiens knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round.

