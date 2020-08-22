Lightning to play Boston Bruins in second round of NHL playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) hits Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will be taking on a divisional rival in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs this weekend.

Tampa Bay is 6-2 this postseason as a No. 2 seed and avenged a four-game sweep by Columbus in the first round last season.

The Boston Bruins have not had as smooth of a ride in the postseason after not winning a game in the round-robin portion of the Stanley Cup Qualifier and losing number one goalie Tuukka Rask. The Presidents’ Trophy winners with the best record in the regular season dropped to the No. 4 seed for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This will be the third playoff series between Bruins and Lightning since 2011. The Bruins won a seven-game series Eastern Conference Finals in 2011, while the Lightning eliminated the Bruins in just five games in the second round in 2018.