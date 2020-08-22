Lightning to play Boston Bruins in second round of NHL playoffs

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will be taking on a divisional rival in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs this weekend.
Tampa Bay is 6-2 this postseason as a No. 2 seed and avenged a four-game sweep by Columbus in the first round last season.
The Boston Bruins have not had as smooth of a ride in the postseason after not winning a game in the round-robin portion of the Stanley Cup Qualifier and losing number one goalie Tuukka Rask. The Presidents’ Trophy winners with the best record in the regular season dropped to the No. 4 seed for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
This will be the third playoff series between Bruins and Lightning since 2011. The Bruins won a seven-game series Eastern Conference Finals in 2011, while the Lightning eliminated the Bruins in just five games in the second round in 2018.