Lightning to increase fan capacity to 16,300 for Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, center, celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with center Brayden Point (21) and defenseman David Savard, right, during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are four games away to becoming back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

The Stanley Cup Final will kick off Monday night at 8 p.m.

According to team officials, the Lightning will welcome approximately 16,300 fans for Games 1, 2, 5*, and 7* after receiving approval from local health and government officials and the NHL.

According to Amalie Arena, the full capacity number for NHL games is 19,092 seats, 20,500 seats for basketball games and up to 21,500 seats for concerts and center stage events.

Fans can now purchase tickets for the Stanley Cup Final games on Ticketmaster.com.

The lowest single-ticket price for Game 1 currently starts at $290.00 each. Meanwhile a possible Game 7 starts at the cheap price of $1,074.

(* If necessary)