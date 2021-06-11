Lightning to increase fan capacity to 14,800 for semifinals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are one step closer to reaching Lord Stanley yet again but before that historic moment, they must take on the New York Islanders.

The Stanley Cup Semifinals series between the two teams will kick off at Amalie Arena Sunday afternoon.

According to team officials, the Lightning will welcome approximately 14,800 fans for Games 1, 2, 5*, and 7* after receiving approval from local health and government officials and the NHL.

We have increased capacity to approx. 14,800 fans for Round 3. Additional tickets have been released! ⬇️ https://t.co/B728EqZDSu — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 11, 2021

According to Amalie Arena, the full capacity number for NHL games is 19,092 seats, 20,500 seats for basketball games and up to 21,500 seats for concerts and center stage events.

Fans can now purchase tickets for the Round 3 games on Ticketmaster.com.

The lowest single-ticket price currently starts at $121.25 each.

(* If necessary)