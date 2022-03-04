Lightning to host Red Wings after loss to Penguins

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper reacts to the officials after being ejected from the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Detroit Red Wings (24-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (35-12-6, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -369, Red Wings +286; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host Detroit after losing to the Penguins 5-1 on Thursday.

The Lightning are 20-9-3 in conference play. Tampa Bay ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 26.

The Red Wings are 6-7-2 against the rest of their division. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Tampa Bay won 7-6. Stamkos totaled two goals for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 26 goals, adding 34 assists and totaling 60 points. Brayden Point has 12 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Dylan Larkin has 56 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 29 assists for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider has one goal and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .875 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).

Red Wings: None listed.

