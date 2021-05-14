Lightning to host playoff watch parties for home and away games

Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrate the team’s goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. It is the first game this season the Lightning are allowing a limited audience in to Amalie Arena. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Friday they will be hosting playoff viewing parties at AMALIE Arena throughout their First Round Series against the Florida Panthers for both home and away games.

The Lightning’s first watch party will take place on Tuesday, May 18 for Game 2 against the Panthers.

Watch parties for away games will be held inside AMALIE Arena where fans can enjoy live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, special giveaways and concession deals.

Tickets are $10 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Lightning Foundation. Pods of 1-6 people are available for guests attending. Doors will open 75 minutes before the scheduled puck drop.

Due to the Toronto Raptors game on Sunday, May 16, there will not be a Lightning watch party for Game 1.

Lightning fans can also attend home game plaza watch parties which will take place on Thunder Alley.

The first home game will take place on Thursday, May 20 at AMALIE Arena at 6:30 p.m. Fans will have the chance to watch the game with fellow fans on Ford Thunder Alley, the Pepsi Porch or at the Cigar City Taproom.

To purchase tickets visit the Lightning’s website.