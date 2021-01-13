Lightning to hit the ice with no fans inside Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will kick off their 2021 season on Wednesday in hopes of defending the Stanley Cup. But they’ll do it without any fans watching.

Fans will have to watch the home opener from home due to the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases, which means no fans will be allowed in Amalie Arena until at least next month.

The Lightning will face the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night.

Head Coach Jon Cooper said the atmosphere inside Amalie won’t be the same without fans.

“Hopefully in the near future, they’ll be able to join us back again where they belong in the seats,” Cooper said.

Puck drops at 8 p.m.

The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Network.