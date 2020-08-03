Lightning to face Capitals in first round-robin game

TORONTO, Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning players headed to the Scotiabank Arena on Monday to play the Washington Capitals in the first round-robin game.

That information arrived in the form of a scenic video posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The puck will hit the ice at 4 p.m. The game is the first official game the Lightning players have competed in since March 10 when they lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs by one goal.

The Lightning will play in three round-robin games, facing the Capitals, the Bruins and the Flyers, in that order, to determine the seeding for the remainder of the 2020 playoffs.

