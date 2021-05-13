Lightning to begin playoffs on road against Panthers Sunday

Tampa Bay Lightning players look on as their 2019-2020 Stanley Cup Champions banner is revealed before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will head about 3 and a half hours south on I-75 to kick off their road to a repeat championship Sunday.

The defending Stanley Cup champions will face the Florida Panthers in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The schedule for the series was announced Thursday.

  • GAME 1: Lightning at Panthers – Sunday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.
  • GAME 2: Lightning at Panthers – Tuesday, May 18 at 8 p.m.
  • GAME 3: Panthers at Lightning – Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.
  • GAME 4: Panthers at Lightning – Saturday, May 22 at 12:30 p.m.
  • GAME 5: Lightning at Panthers – Monday, May 24 (Time TBD)
  • GAME 6: Panthers at Lightning – Wednesday, May 26 (Time TBD)
  • GAME 7: Lightning at Panthers – Friday, May 28 (Time TBD)

To celebrate the start of playoffs, the Lightning will hold a Bolts Drive-Thru Pep Rally outside Westshore Plaza on Saturday, May 15. The even will run from 9 a.m. to noon in the Sears parking lot.

Lightning playoff yard signs and other promo items will be available at the event.

