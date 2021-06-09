Lightning take on Islanders in Stanley Cup semifinals

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his goal with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against th Florida Panthers, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on a familiar foe on their road to potentially repeating as Stanley Cup champions for the first time since 2016-2017.

The Lightning will take on the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup semifinals who defeated the Boston Bruins in their game on Wednesday night with the score of 6-2, winning their series 4-2.

In 2020, the Bolts defeated the Islanders 4-2 in the NHL playoff bubble. This will be the fourth playoff meeting between the two teams with the Lightning winning the previous three series.