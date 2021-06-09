Lightning take on Islanders in Stanley Cup semifinals

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on a familiar foe on their road to potentially repeating as Stanley Cup champions for the first time since 2016-2017.
The Lightning will take on the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup semifinals who defeated the Boston Bruins in their game on Wednesday night with the score of 6-2, winning their series 4-2.
In 2020, the Bolts defeated the Islanders 4-2 in the NHL playoff bubble. This will be the fourth playoff meeting between the two teams with the Lightning winning the previous three series.