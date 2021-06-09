Lightning take on Islanders in Stanley Cup semifinals

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his goal with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against th Florida Panthers, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on a familiar foe on their road to potentially repeating as Stanley Cup champions for the first time since 2016-2017.

The Lightning will take on the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup semifinals who defeated the Boston Bruins in their game on Wednesday night with the score of 6-2, winning their series 4-2.

In 2020, the Bolts defeated the Islanders 4-2 in the NHL playoff bubble. This will be the fourth playoff meeting between the two teams with the Lightning winning the previous three series.

