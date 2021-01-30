Lightning strike in big 2nd period, beat Predators 4-3

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote (52) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with center Brayden Point (21), center Steven Stamkos (91), and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson, Cal Foote, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos scored in the second period in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

Brayden Point had two assists to help Tampa Bay end a five-period goal drought with the big second. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Nashville lost in regulation to Tampa Bay for the first time since Dec. 29, 2013, a span of 13 games.

Ryan Ellis, Viktor Arivdsson and Mathieu Olivier had power-play goals for the Predators. Pekke Rinne made 29 saves, losing to the Lightning in regulation for the first time in his career.

The teams will meet again Monday night in Tampa.