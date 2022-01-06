Lightning star Kucherov set to return from lower-body injury

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov is set to return against Calgary after missing 32 games with a lower-body injury that required surgery.

Kucherov got hurt chasing a puck during the third period Oct. 16 at Washington. The high-scoring forward appeared to be injured in the groin-abdominal area.

Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos did not participate in the morning skate due to an undisclosed issue. Lightning coach Jon Cooper says it will be a “game-time decision” if Stamkos plays against the Flames.