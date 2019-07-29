Lightning single-game tickets to go on sale August 9

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 27: Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning scores the winning overtime goal against Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Single-game tickets for the Tampa Bay Lightning 2019-2020 season go on sale next week!

On Monday, the Lightning announced the tickets for all preseason games at Amalie Arena will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.

Special single-game pre-sales will be available for season ticket members starting Aug. 6. Chase cardholders and members of the Lightning Insider Email Club will have access to pre-sale on Aug. 8.

Fans who are not part of the Email Club can join and be part of the pre-sale by visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning’s website.

The full preseason schedule is below:

Tuesday, September 17 vs. Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18 at Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m.

Friday, September 20 vs. Nashville Predators 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 at Nashville Predators 8 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24 at Florida Panthers 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 26 at Florida Panthers 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 28 vs. Florida Panthers 7 p.m.

