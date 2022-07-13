TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, forward Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Erik Cernak each to an eight-year contract extension on the first day of NHL free agency.

The announcement was made by vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois and posted to the Lightning’s website.

Sergachev, 24, has skated in 358 games with the Lightning and has scored 36 goals and 174 points. He was the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. His contract is worth an average annual value of $8.5 million.

Cirelli, also 24, has skated 294 games with the Lightning and has scored 66 goals and 159 points. His contract is worth an average annual value of $6.25 million.

Cernak, 25, has skated in 226 games with the Bolts and has posted 16 goals and 59 points. His contract is worth an average annual value of $5.2 million. He was a second round selection by the Los Angeles Kings, 43rd overall, in the 2015 draft and was traded to the Lightning in Feb. 2017.