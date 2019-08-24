Lightning sign forward, Pat Maroon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the signing of free-agent forward, Pat Maroon on Saturday to a one-year contract.

Maroon’s contract is worth $900,000.

He is 6-foot 3-inches tall, weighs 225 pounds and won the Stanley Cup last season with the St. Louis Blues.

He has skated in 74 regular-season games with the Blues, recording 10 goals and 28 points to go along with 64 penalty minutes.

Maroon is a St. Louis native and has played in 449 career NHL games with the Blues, Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils.

He first entered the NHL pack in 2007 as the 161st overall draft pick by the Philadelphia Flyers.