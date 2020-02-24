Lightning sign Bogosian after contract terminated by Sabres

In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian (4) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

(AP) – Defenseman Zach Bogosian went from having his contract terminated by the Buffalo Sabres to landing in the thick of the playoff race with the Tampa Bay Lighting.

The Lightning signed Bogosian to a one-year, $1.3 million contract on Sunday.

The 12-year veteran returns to the NHL after spending the past week in limbo. The Sabres suspended Bogosian for refusing to report to the minors last weekend, before placing him on unconditional waivers on Friday.

The 29-year-old joins a Lightning team that sits second in the Atlantic Division standings with 85 points, five back of NHL-leading Boston.

