Lightning sign Bogosian after contract terminated by Sabres

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian (4) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

(AP) – Defenseman Zach Bogosian went from having his contract terminated by the Buffalo Sabres to landing in the thick of the playoff race with the Tampa Bay Lighting.

The Lightning signed Bogosian to a one-year, $1.3 million contract on Sunday.

The 12-year veteran returns to the NHL after spending the past week in limbo. The Sabres suspended Bogosian for refusing to report to the minors last weekend, before placing him on unconditional waivers on Friday.

The 29-year-old joins a Lightning team that sits second in the Atlantic Division standings with 85 points, five back of NHL-leading Boston. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber debuts new phone service in Florida"

'Something's not right': Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Something's not right': Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park"

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance"

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled "one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week"

Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota"

1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal"

Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating"

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss