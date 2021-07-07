Lightning share hype video from Rays Kevin Kiermaier

From left, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta, right wing Barclay Goodrow, center Blake Coleman and defenseman Victor Hedman wait to congratulate center Yanni Gourde (37) after his goal during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The support from team to team to team in Tampa Bay is unparalleled and, ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, that support is heightened.

The Tampa Bay Lightning shared a “Hometown Shouts” video on Twitter. It featured the Tampa Bay Rays center fielder, Kevin Kiermaier, providing some additional hype for the team.

“Lightning, Tampa Bay Lightning, you know what time it is, fellas,” said Kiermaier. “It is time to dominate!”

These examples are endless.

You may recall Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski taking part in practice with the Tampa Bay Lightning in May.

I have seen countless Buccaneers players, including Tom Brady, Cameron Brate, and Shaquil Barrett, at Amalie Arena to watch a Lightning game.

Oh, you cannot forget the catch at Tropicana Field that quickly translated into a viral video.

When Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard snagged a foul ball with one hand when he was at a Tampa Bay Rays game in October of 2019 calling it the biggest catch of his career.

These teams share a special bond and, thankfully, this area has the pleasure of witnessing it season after season.