WATCH LIVE: Lightning set to return home to Tampa Bay with Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Lightning players and staff are set to arrive home in Tampa on Tuesday evening with the Stanley Cup in tow.

A spokesperson for the Lightning says the team is expected to arrive in Tampa around 5 p.m. It will be the first time the Bolts get to see their families since the players left Tampa and entered the National Hockey League bubble on July 26.

Once the teams lands, they will present the Stanley Cup to owner and chairman Jeff Vinik. Players and staff will then board open-air trolleys that will bring them to Amalie Arena for a Stanley Cup Champions On-Ice Celebration.

The team spokesperson says families, staff and other VIPs will be allowed inside for the celebration. The event will be closed to the general public.

Celebratory events with fans are scheduled to happen on Wednesday. The City of Tampa and Tampa Bay Lightning organization are hosting a Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade on the Hillsborough River at 5 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Champions Celebration at Raymond James Stadium. The event at Raymond James is free but tickets ran out Tuesday afternoon.

LATEST LIGHTNING COVERAGE: