Lightning score three goals in first period of Game 5 against Islanders

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders with teammate center Barclay Goodrow (19) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have not scored more than two goals in one period in the Stanley Cup Semifinals series against the New York Islanders until the first period of Game 5.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos scored the first goal just 45 seconds into the game. He had not recorded any goals in more than two weeks.

With his goal, Stamkos registered his 69th career playoff point passing Martin St. Louis taking sole possession of third place among Tampa Bay’s all-time postseason scoring leaders.

Yanni Gourde essentially broke the Islanders ankles with his goal making it 2-0. He stole the puck, faked the shot, and, then, buried it in the net.

SNAPPPP



Gourde is gruesome pic.twitter.com/v3WeEDb9t4 — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) June 22, 2021

Finally, Alex Killorn added one more goal to the mix. He also assisted on the Stamkos goal. Killorn already has 15 points this postseason on seven goals and eight assists

Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper summarized his expectations for this game hours before the puck hit the ice.

“I know we can take another step as a team,” he said, “and I expect that tonight.”

The Islanders actually pulled Semyon Varlamov after he allowed three goals on 16 shots. Ilya Sorokin has entered the game.