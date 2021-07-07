Lightning rookie Ross Colton gives his team lead in Game 5

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard (58), center Steven Stamkos (91), and center Anthony Cirelli (71) crowd left wing Ross Colton (79) after his goal on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The rookie, Ross Colton, has arrived scoring the most important goal of his young NHL career in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

He put the Tampa Bay Lightning on the scoreboard giving them a 1-0 lead with about six minutes remaining in the second period.

The Lightning had a faceoff in their offensive zone and, as soon as the referee dropped the puck, Colton rushed to the net. His teammate, David Savard, gathered the puck and sent it to him. Colton tipped it past the Canadiens goaltender and, then, he celebrated the moment.

Colton and Savard are the only two players in the Tampa Bay lineup without their names engraved on the Stanley Cup. Colton is a rookie who wasn’t with the Lightning in the bubble last year, while Savard was a veteran trade-deadline acquisition who had never made it past the second round of the playoffs before.