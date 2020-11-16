Lightning reveal ‘Reverse Retro’ alternate jersey

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning, along with the National Hockey League and adidas, unveiled the Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey Monday, which will be worn across the league at select games next season.

The reveal marks the first time in NHL history that all 31 teams have participated in a league-wide alternate jersey program.

The Lightning said adidas worked closely with the NHL and each team to design a Reverse Retro jersey “representing unique and historical moments in each club’s history while refreshing the color and design combination for an all-new presentation.”

Lightning strikes twice. ⚡️



Introducing our adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/cJmqh6lvg8 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 16, 2020

“Our goal from day one has been to work with the NHL and all of the teams to bring creativity, innovation, and energy to the sport with all that we do,” said Dan Near, Senior Director at adidas Hockey. “What better way to do that than to bring together the nostalgia of historical moments in each team’s history with something new via designs that have never been seen before in the sport.”

The Lightning’s Reverse Retro jersey dates back to the organization’s first Stanley Cup Championship in 2004. The jersey features the original Lightning logo with scripting, shoulder patches and the historic victory stripes while flipping the black color scheme to blue.

Each team will wear the adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey in multiple games during the 2020-21 NHL season with special head-to-head matchups.

Tampa Bay’s adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic Jersey is available for pre-order starting Monday at 3 p.m. through Nov. 30 exclusively at Tampa Bay Sports locations at AMALIE Arena and International Plaza, as well as at TampaBaySports.com.

Starting Dec. 1, the Lightning’s jersey, along with the rest of the NHL, will be available at adidas.com and NHLShop.com, with a wider availability at additional retailers starting on Dec. 6.