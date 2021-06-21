WATCH LIVE: Lightning return home to Amalie, expect to bounce back against Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — No team has been more resilient in the NHL playoffs than the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions are 12-0 in games following a postseason loss since the start of their title run last year. That ability to bounce back is about to be tested again by the New York Islanders.

The Lightning have gone 21-7-0 in home games this season and have not lost consecutive playoff games since the 2018-19 first round vs. the Blue Jackets.

During the playoffs, the Lightning are averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.8 penalties, and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

