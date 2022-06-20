TAMPA (WFLA) — After a rough start to the Stanley Cup Final series, the Tampa Bay Lightning are back at home base and ready to play against the Colorado Avalanche at Amalie Arena Monday night.

Heading to Denver two days early last week, the Lightning spent six nights away from home. They think that is what caused them to play poorly in the first two games.

“It’s not the confines of home, and eating the home cooked meals,” head coach Jon Cooper said in a press conference Monday morning. “We’ve kinda been on the wrong side, but it’s always good to be home.”

They are hopeful that playing a home game will help them win Game 3 to keep their chances of winning the Stanley Cup Final alive.

“There’s a reason the home team wins more games than they lose,” said Cooper.

The Lightning are currently down 2-0 against the Colorado Avalanche in the series.

“Whenever you come home, you’re a little more comfortable, you got your home fans behind you,” said center Anthony Cirelli.

As excited as the Bolts are to be home, they must still play as though no one is in the crowd.

“One thing I tell our guys is just because we’re walking into Amalie Arena does not guarantee we’re gonna win a hockey game,” said Cooper.

Game 3 puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday at Amalie.