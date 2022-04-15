TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced they re-signed backup goaltender Brian Elliott on Friday.

It’s a one-year deal worth $900,000. He signed a one-year deal with the Lightning last off-season.

In his first season in Tampa Elliott has posted a 9-3-3 record with a .921 save percentage and allowing 2.23 goals per game. He’s played in 16 games, starting 14 of those.

He posted his 43rd shutout of is career in the Lightning’s 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. He also helped the team clinch a playoff spot Thursday night, coming in relief of starter Andrei Vasilevskiy in the second period. He gave up no goals over one and half periods in the 4-3 overtime win.

This is Elliott’s 15th season in the NHL and the Lightning are his sixth team. He was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the ninth round of the 2003 NHL draft. After debuting with Ottawa, he went on to play for the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers.

Over those 15 season, Elliot has posted a 265-158-52 record with with a 2.52 GAA and .911 save percentage. He’s also a two-time all-star and led the league in save percentage twice.