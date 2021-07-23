Lightning re-sign forward Gemel Smith to 2-year deal

Tampa Bay Lightning center Gemel Smith (46) before Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the New York Islanders Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have chosen to keep one of their forwards, Gemel Smith, signing him to a two-year, two-way contract.

The 27-year-old center has played in 88 NHL games over five seasons. He has been with the Lightning for the past two seasons, appearing in eight games. He recorded three assists in five games with the Lightning this past year.

Smith actually participated in the pregame warmups ahead of Game 7 against the New York Islanders before being scratched for Nikita Kucherov.